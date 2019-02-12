Twin Falls Animal Shelter Is Out Of Pet Food

This happens occasionally throughout the year, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is unfortunately out of food and looking for some help.

According to People for Pets Facebook page they are asking the community for some help again. The goal of being able to give people cat and dog food with their pet it the hopes that the amount of owner surrenders will be decreased. Some pet owners surrender their animal because they can't afford them for a time being. But they help owners keep their pets by providing some help.

Well, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is asking for help from the community. They aren't picky. You can donate any type, brand, opened, unopened, anything you can.

They are also having their annual Furr Ball that helps with this type of situation as well. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter uses that money to help with this program as well as spay/neuter, micro chips and more.