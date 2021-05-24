Twin Falls Business Sign War Just Getting Started And It’s Epic

I have seen sign wars in other areas and I have to admit I am excited to see what these businesses come up with as the sign wars continue. Right now it looks like a few businesses have joined in on the fun. It is all in good fun, nothing hostile.

It looks like it kind of started with Float Magic and Windsor's Nursery. Float Magic called them out for being seedy. Then Windsor's retorted. Then it looks like Snake River Pool and Spa got in on the action. I seriously love this so much. These responses are fantastic.

Float Magic, it looks like you might in fact be a little salty. But I hear that salt water is good for your skin. Maybe I am wrong, you are the professionals.

Nice come back Windsor's. Just let them be all salty on their own.

Well then Float Magic, that sounds like fun I have to admit.

Ha! I love this! Nice reference to the movie IT. I think the only thing missing is a reference to Georgie.

Well Float Magic, if you really defy gravity I might have to give it a try.

I am eagerly awaiting for more businesses to join in on the fun. If you ever drive by Franklin Building Supply you know that whoever does their sign really deserves a raise. They are epic and witty so I am hoping they get in on the fun. I am trying to think of more that could participate, Anchor would be fun, Don Juan's, La Fiesta, any of the hotels or motels with signs. Let's make this sign war huge!

I also wish that we had the ability to join in on the fun too. I need a sign!

