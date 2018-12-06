Twin Falls Candy Cane House Owner Says Lights May Go Up Soon

For those that have been wondering whether or not the Twin Falls Candy Cane House will be back with its music and light show this holiday season, I got a brief update from the homeowner today.

The Christmas light display on the corner of Polk and Filer has been a holiday tradition in Twin Falls for many years. A family matter prevented 2017's show from happening, but the display might be returning in time for Christmas this year says the home's owner.

"I applied for a job in Salt Lake City. I should know this week or early next week if I got it," said Mitch Silvester. "If I don't get it, I'll start putting up the lights."

For those that have seen the show in past years, this is going to be cutting it pretty close for Mitch, and community assistance might be necessary to pull off this Christmas miracle.

I know I'll lend a helping hand. How about you?

Here's a look at the display from a couple years ago set to a popular song from the movie "Frozen."