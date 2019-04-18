Twin Falls: Celebrate Earth Day With Perrine Bridge Clean Up

Every year during the weekend of Earth Day (so this weekend) locals gather together to do a Perrine Bridge clean up and everyone can help..

According to the Facebook event , the event actually goes through April 27th, but a majority of the work will be April 20th. BASE jumpers are volunteering their time and they are asking for others to volunteer as well. Trash bags are going to be provided by Hilex Poly.

They have a list of areas that they are going to focus on for the major clean up efforts. The jumpers and volunteers will be showing up around 9 a.m. and everyone will be divided into groups so they can divide and conquer.

If you are looking for a way to give back to the community, clean up and celebrate Earth Day you have the opportunity this weekend. Plus you will probably get to know some pretty cool people in the process.