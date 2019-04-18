Ballot Initiative to Raise Idaho Minimum Wage Gets Go-ahead

(KLIX)-The Idaho Secretary of State has given the thumbs up to proponents of a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage. Lawerence Denney announced Wednesday the new initiative may move forward and begin collecting signatures for a 2020 ballot initiative aiming to increase the state's minimum wage.

The group, Idahoans for a Fair Wage , now must get signatures of 50,365 registered voters in order to qualify for the ballot, according to the Secretary of State.

The signatures must also come from at least 18 legislative districts with at least six percent of registered voters from each of those districts. The group can collect signatures until April 30, 2020 and then must submit them to county elections officials by May 1, 2020.

The current state minimum wage is $7.25. The initiative would create a formula during a four year period to increase the minimum wage. You can read the language of the initiative bellow: