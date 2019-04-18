Does Anyone In Twin Falls Actually Like Peeps [Poll]

It is the only time of year that these marshmallow treats are available; Peeps. They have come out in different colors and shapes, but does anyone actually LIKE them? Take our poll and we will find out.

I see them advertised everywhere during the Easter season and they are obviously being bought, but is anyone actually eating and enjoying these sugar crusted marshmallows?

It appears people either love them or hate them. There really doesn't seem to be an in between. If you don't like them and you get them in an Easter basket, what do you do with them? If you do like them, what is your favorite shape and color because let's be honest they all taste the same.

In case you couldn't tell, I am not a fan of these things. Now I absolutely love jelly beans and other Easter candies, but Peeps, that is a hard no for me. I can't be the only one.