Twin Falls Chamber Seeks to Award the Next ‘Person of the Year’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A couple of dedicated Magic Valley residents will be recognized by the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for helping make the valley a better place to live and work.

They recipients could very well be someone you know.

In fact, the chamber would like to hear from you. Do you know someone who could become the next “Person of the Year”? How about someone who qualifies for a lifetime achievement award?

Both awards will be given to chosen recipients at a breakfast on April 25 – but the deadline to get nominations turned in is just a couple of weeks away, April 5.

Nominees for Person of the Year should be community residents who have made significant contributions to the area’s economy and quality of life in 2018, according to the chamber. Lifetime Achievement nominees must be a resident of the community for at least 10 years, and someone who has shown volunteerism, service and dedication in his or her business and personal life that have significantly added to the area’s quality of life.

Written nominations should include the primary reason the person is being nominated, biographical information, and a listing of volunteer work. The nominator’s name and contact information is also required.

Nominations should be emailed to megan@twinfallschamber.com or sent to Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; attn: Awards Nomination; 2015 Neilsen Point Place, Suite 100; Twin Falls, ID 83301.