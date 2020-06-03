Twin Falls City Pool Removes Bubble; Expanding Hours

The bubble is off the city pool and the pool will reopen June 4th. They have also announced plans to expand summer hours and lift some restrictions.

According to the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Facebook page the city pool is going to be expanding their hours and programs. With the bubble down, the pool will reopen June 4th from 5:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. then 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. for lap and shallow water swimming but you have to make a reservation.

Starting on Monday June 8th, the pool hours will be 5:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you would like to book a family swim you need to make a reservation with the city pool between 1 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. but family reservations cannot be more than 5 people and are limited to one reservation per day. Reservations are an hour long.

Lap swimming will expand their reservation hours into the afternoon starting Monday. That means the reservations can be placed up to 3 days in advance. If you want to make a reservation you can call the pool at 208-735-3464.

The Twin Falls City Pool website has more detailed rules and regulations regarding social distancing, wearing a mask, shallow swim and lap swimming rules. Swimmers are also required to stay 6 feet apart during their swim time. You will be required to have your temperature taken upon arrival and all shareable equipment has been removed from the facility.