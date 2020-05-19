Twin Falls City Pool Reopening Wednesday May 20th

The bubble is still technically on the Twin Falls City Pool but there is no one allowed in. That is all going to change Wednesday May 20th. The bubble may still remain but there will be limited access to the Twin Falls City Pool.

The city pool will only be open for limited lap swimming under the guidelines of Governor Little's stage 2 protocols. The Twin Falls City Pool should be open fully to the public in stage 4 of Idaho reopening on May 30th along with other outdoor pools, bars and water parks.

According to the Twin Falls City website, the deep end of the pool will be open for lap swimming but the shallow end of the pool will remain closed. Swimmers must maintain 6 feet of separation between each other at all times. If you want to go swimming you must also have your temperature taken before you are allowed int he pool.

They also state that they will be disinfecting high traffic areas to make sure that everything remains sanitized for patrons. Unfortunately, things like the diving boards and life jackets have been removed.

There is also a mandatory reservation system to reserve lap swimming for an hour. After that you have to leave the pool and deck.

For a full list of rules and regulations, how to book an appointment and money pass information check out their website.