Twin Falls Dads Can Take Their Princesses To Daddy Daughter Ball

You can get tickets to the daddy daughter event that is perfect for some bonding time. The Ties and Tiaras Daddy Daughter Ball is October 11th so you can get all dressed up and take your daughter on the date she deserves.

I love these kinds of events. I think this is a great way to show young girls how they should be treated by a man who loves them unconditionally. You get to get all dressed up, get a pretty dress for your daughter and take her out.

The event will be at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center where there will be tons of decorations and music. Dads you don't have to worry about dinner either, there is going to be food and games. Not to mention two photo booths to choose from.

As an adult, if you would like to have a few drinks there will be adult beverages at the bar but there will also be non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiris and pina coladas for the daughters as well. Tickets that include dinner are $15 plus service fees for the daughter and $25 with a service fee for dads.

I wish I would have been able to do an event like this when I was a kid. I guess there is nothing stopping dads from taking their adult daughters with them? I know plenty of women who would love to get all dressed up and go on a date and spend the night with their dads. The Friday night event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.