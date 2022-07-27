7 Twin Falls Date Night Ideas That Aren’t Dinner And A Movie

Sometimes you just want to look for a date night that doesn't revolve around eating a ton of food and watching a movie. Now, don't get me wrong, those are both awesome things. But if you are looking to spice things up around the Magic Valley for your date night, here is a list for you.

Fishing In The Dark

It doesn't have to be like the song, but it could be. Fishing is a ton of fun. It is very intimate at night with a beautiful moon in the sky, secluded for you to have a deep conversation with your significant other while also having a great time reeling them in.

Check Out An Arcade

There are a few arcades around the area. There is one in Filer, the one in the Magic Valley Mall, and a big one in Burley called Arcadia. It gives a feeling of nostalgia while giving you the opportunity to trash talk to your significant other as you decimate them in air hockey.

Gemstone Climbing

If you are an adventurous couple, or interested in learning how to rock climb, Gemstone Climbing is perfect. You can learn something new, or hone some skills. You can also be active and competitive. The last one to the top has to do the dishes.

Putters Mini Golf

Putter Mini Golf is so much fun! It is a great little date night idea. I don't know why so many of these involve "friendly" competition but I am all about it. Mini Golf is so much fun in general. Make sure you put this on your list of things to do.

Miracle Hot Springs

Checking out Miracle Hot Springs is one of my favorite things to do. I tend not to go often in the summer but in the winter months, it's my favorite. The hot spring is great in the summer too if you just love being in the water.

U-Pick Gardens

There are quite a few around the area. Go and pick your own raspberries, veggies, apples, whatever they offer. Blue Rock Farm Market actually offers Sunflower picking occasionally as well.

Paint At Twin Falls Hands On

You can paint canvases, you can create pottery, they have classes where you can bring your own drinks or they offer things like Cedar Draw Cider. Do some drawing. Honestly, Bob Ross it! There are no mistakes just happy accidents!

