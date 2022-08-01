Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.

Having a Line of Cars Behind You

It is not uncommon in the Magic Valley to get stuck on a two-lane road behind a slow car. Sometimes it may be an elderly person that has problems seeing, it may be a tractor, or it may be someone that drives cautiously. Usually, we get impatient and can't wait to get around the slow car to get on our way at a quicker pace. If you find yourself being the car that is causing the line behind you, it may be a sign that you are slowing down and the days driving fast are behind you.

Preparing to Kayak Uses All Your Energy

Kayaking in Idaho is a must when living here. We are blessed with some of the best lakes, rivers, and streams for it, but when age catches up with you, it may be a little bit more difficult. If you find yourself getting worn out and are exhausted in the process of getting your kayaks into the water, it may be a sign of getting old. After blowing up inflatable ones, or undoing the straps and getting them off the car, you may find yourself needing a rest before actually getting into the kayak. This is a sign you are getting out of shape and age may be catching up with you.

Yardwork Replaces the Gym and Working Out

There is no denying that yard work is hard work. Pulling weeds, mowing the lawn, trimming bushes and branches, and raking leaves, all take a toll and can be exhausting. It can be a great way to burn calories, while also being productive. If you count working in the yard as your workout for the day or week, it may be a sign you are wearing down. A younger you would do yardwork and then workout later, but choosing one or the other is a sign you might be aging and slowing down.

Going to Bed Before the Sun

This one can be a little misleading, as depending on your job and hours, you may have to go to bed early, especially when the sun stays up late here. If you work a normal job or work from home and find yourself going to bed before the sun does, that might be a sign of old age catching you. The older you get, the more rest you seem to need. Yes, summers can make it tough to stay up later than the sun, but that may be old age creeping in. Falling asleep during your shows at night on the couch is also a sign. Occasionally is ok, but when it happens frequently, that is a habit you have developed at your older age.

Throwing Your Back Out Hurts

Tying your shoes, lifting your kayak, doing yardwork, whatever the reason it is, when your back goes out, you have officially crossed the line into being old. Your body won't bend as it use to and won't respond the way you want, and when your back goes out you know it. Over the last few months, I have seen and heard of multiple coworkers throwing their backs out, all doing different things. Age is catching up to all of us, and our backs going out is one major sign of it.

Loud Noises are Irritating

As teenagers and college students, many of us would stay up late and have friends over. It most likely irritated some neighbors. Driving around with your music on full blast, shooting off fireworks late at night, and honking your horn, are all sounds that bother you as you grow out of your younger days and into an older stage of life. When sounds irritate you that you once played a part in doing, it is a sign your youth is long gone.

Grocery Shopping is a Night Out

Friday nights and Saturday nights are the nights to go out, have fun, and stay out late. This can consist of going to the movies, bowling, a concert, or some fun activity with your friends or a date. When going to the grocery store on a Friday or Saturday night and completing your shopping list is considered going out for you, then you have officially joined the older age club. It isn't a bad strategy, as there can be fewer crowds and you don't have to go out later in the weekend. Goodbye to those nights of fun, hello to being responsible and productive.

We will all age and hit that point in life when we realize that we are no longer young and adventurous, but instead have become a shell of ourselves and more like our parents. No matter how much you try to hold on to your younger days, your body, your mind, or your schedule will bring you to reality. Enjoy your youth while you can, or enjoy the memories of what was, because Father Time will get us all.

