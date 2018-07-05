Twin Falls Downtown Commons Grand Opening Friday

Twin Falls Downtown Commons

The Twin Falls Downtown Commons is getting and official grand opening and ribbon cutting this week!

The project seems like it has been going on for years now and it is exciting to see and hear that it is finally ready for the public to enjoy. The commons includes the new splash pad, artwork, a beautiful walkway with landscaping, and ( as the website says ) 'other cool stuff we can't tell you about yet'.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, July 6th at 4pm and is free and open to all ages. The Downtown Commons is at Main Ave and Hansen Street in Twin Falls.