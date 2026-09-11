A friend called me and said he was done with conspiracy theories. He’s a local business executive and a strong fiscal conservative. He’s followed the rules, respects the law, and minds his own business. He enjoys listening to my program, but then said he turns the channel when he hears conspiracy theories. I don’t believe the theories turn him off, but the crackpots who peddle the ideas. I don’t blame people who’ve lost trust in government. We’ve been lied to by a lot of people over the last 25 years, and we shouldn’t take everything at face value. But some people give off an uncomfortable vibe, and they don’t help their cause.

Best to Know What These People Believe

A few days ago, I was reading a column written by a politician about foreign labor in Idaho, and I thought the guy was making some great points and doing a good job of informing the public about the depth of these programs. Then he veered off into conspiracies about Jews. Everything he had said up to that point is forgotten, and all I can say is that he sounds like a whack job.

In my experience, the people who call the Magic Valley home are practical, show up on time, and would be considered normal by their neighbors. There’s a noisy minority who don’t do themselves any favors by waving their arms and shouting. Earlier this summer, a woman I used to work with told me one candidate for public office was always an odd duck. They went to school together. She wouldn’t say anything else, leaving me to wonder if the guy tortures stray cats in his cellar. A man I know who’s no fan of the political establishment referred to the same candidate as a weasel. Why is it that so many people on the fringes of public life are so completely unaware that they give people chills?

They Once Nominated a Child Killer for Governor

A few years ago, the Constitution Party nominated a guy for Governor who now sits in a Colorado prison, convicted of abducting and killing a little girl. Is anyone in charge of vetting? Speaking of trust, why would I ever trust another candidate the Constitution Party nominates? The Wednesday after Election Day, you’ll hear all these crackpots blaming voter ignorance, media enemies, and some nefarious symbols printed on paper money. They’ll never notice it’s because they’re kook-a-loos.