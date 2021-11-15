Twin Falls ID Downtown Ice Skating Rink Opening December 5

I received exciting news today. The Twin Falls Downtown Commons ice skating rink will open on Sunday, December 5.

It's time Magic Valley to knock the dust off those ice skates and make plans to attend the opening of the downtown ice rink on December 5. I reached out to the city of Twin Falls Monday morning and asked when preparations were expected to begin.

"It opens on December 5," was the response I got from the Downtown Twin Facebook page. I was then instructed to reach out to Twin Falls Parks & Recreation for additional details, as they head the planning and execution of the attraction each year.

The rink's last day of operation was January 2, 2021, which allowed members of the community to skate into the new year. This means that the Downtown Commons' attraction will again be open for approximately four weeks beginning on December 5.

City staffers will likely be prepping the site in the coming days, as the targeted opening date is less than three weeks away. The Twin Falls Visitor Center shared news of the opening in 2020. The rink's location, at the corner of Hansen Street and Main Avenue, also presents a great opportunity for visitors to get some holiday shopping in.

Last year, the rink was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Sunday following, and New Year's Day as well. Otherwise, the hours of operation varied depending on the day of the week. The rink opened at noon during the 2020-21 holiday season.

If you'll be spending some time shopping in downtown Twin Falls soon, and happen to see city workers preparing the area in the coming days, be sure to thank them for their efforts.

