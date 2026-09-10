Commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack begin today in Twin Falls. There will be bands performing near the Visitor Center by the Perrine Bridge. The main event is scheduled for tomorrow night at the same location. The flag walk will begin at 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, the 10th of September. The Friday night event begins at 5:30 in the evening. The flag will remain up over the canyon for Patriot Week. The keynote speaker on Friday is former New York City Fire Department Battalion Chief John LaBarbera.

Jerome County Remembers as Well at Crossroads Point

On the opposite side of the bridge, Jerome County plans ceremonies as well at Crossroads Point off Highway 93. Thousands of flags were planted there yesterday by volunteers and students.

Seeing both displays is a moving experience, and if you’re visiting the Magic Valley, I would highly recommend both. The displays attract travelers from across America and Canada, and many foreign tourists have told organizers they’re also moved by what they see.

I Remember the Day Like No Other

Idahoans of a certain age can tell you exactly where they were when they first received the news of the attack, and many can recount their entire day, hour by hour, as they reacted to the horror. It was also, even if briefly, a unifying event, and underscored the role first responders play in our lives.

The flag over the canyon will be illuminated after sunset, allowing visitors to see it from the overlook and engage in prayer and contemplation. I discovered that in those quiet moments overnight, the sound of the flag fluttering in the wind is calming and almost hypnotic.

Past Years at the Bridge