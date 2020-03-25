Twin Falls Essential Workers Offered Child Care While Schools Out

There will be a limited child care service available for essential workers in the Magic Valley through a joint effort of Twin Falls School District #411 and the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley.

The service will be offered from March 30th through April 20th while schools are in soft lock down and available for grades kindergarten through 5th grade. The essential employees considered are first responders, health care, technicians and more.

Sites are going to be limited to 24 children each and those will be divided into groups of no more than 8 students. The initial location will be at the Boys and Girls Club at 999 Frontier Road in Twin Falls. You will need to fill out a temporary member application form.

According to the school district, "The first priority will be given to Twin Falls School District k-5 students whose parents fall into the category of essential workers. Within the first three days of attendance at either program, parents will be required to provide a note from their employer....that states their current employment schedule."

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. They also stressed that neither the Twin Falls School District or the Boys and Girls Club will turn anyone away due to lack of payment. Payment will be $12 per day per child and it includes feeding them breakfast, lunch and a snack. For those who have questions or concerns regarding payment can contact Bri Owen at bowen@bgcmv.com or (208) 736-7011 Ext 103.

Other locations will open if and should there be a need for it.