Twin Falls Food Truck Porked Out Opening Full Restaurant

The food truck Porked Out has made the announcement that they are moving to a brick and mortar location and hiring for their new full restaurant. The food truck has been in operation a little over a year and has been successful. Now, the owners are planning to move to their new non-wheeled location.

They are moving to Idaho Pebble Ponds Golf Course and they are officially opening on Saturday, April 17th. The golf course is located at 4035 N 2300 E Filer and it is a nice little golf course and country club. It will be nice to have the option to get some delicious food out there as well.

Porked Out has been parked all over the area, with a majority of their time spent parked behind Albertson's on Blue Lakes Blvd. If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the good news is they are hiring cooks and servers because it will be a full blown restaurant.

I am not sure exactly what their menu is going to be, if it will stay the same or expand but I am excited to find out. I believe they will still have their food truck for catering options as well but that is something we will have to get more information for down the line.

Congratulations to these two! I am excited to see what this new adventure has in store and I definitely have to go check out Idaho Pebble Ponds Golf Course. It is one I haven't tried yet.

