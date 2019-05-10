UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls school officials say the Twin Falls High School was evacuated after a threat was discovered on social media.

According to Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner, students were sent home along with some staff as Twin Falls Police responded to the school.

In statement sent out later this morning, school officials say the threat on social media involved Twin Falls High students bringing firearms to school. Two students were located by the district and Twin Falls Police, they do not believe there is a threat anymore. No student was found in possession of any weapons at the school, said Craner.

In a statement, Twin Falls School District said:

We will continue to work with the police department to follow up with the investigation and resolve the ongoing situation. Counselors will be available for the students at TFHS on Monday. Afterschool activities will continue as planned with an additional security presence.

Sawtooth Elementary, next to the high school, is on what district officials call a "hall check" or a soft lock-down. Students will continue with classes and extra security has been added to exterior access to the school while students will be assisted going to and from classrooms. The district says parents have been notified.