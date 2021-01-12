Twin Falls Home And Garden Show Officially Cancelled

It is with a sad heart we have to make the announcement that the Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls is officially cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. This is the first time for as long as I can remember that the show will not happen.

According to Janice Degner, the Market President of Townsquare Media Twin Falls, due to the recommendations from the South Central Health District and the fact that Idaho does not appear to be moving to Stage 4 of reopening any time soon, the event had to be cancelled. It was not in compliance with the recommendations of Stage 2 which is currently the phase Idaho is in.

The decision was not made lightly, they team held out as long as they could on the decision but with only 5 weeks left until the scheduled event, the decision had to be made. The good news is there is still a plan for the 2022 Home and Garden Show to take place. If you want any information on reserving a booth for the 2022 event you can contact Janice Degner at janice.degner@townsquaremedia.com

We are all hopeful that within the coming months that we can get back to hosting events, having large crowds and enjoying each other's company. Hopefully this is the only event in 2021 that has to be cancelled. We are going to miss this fun event.