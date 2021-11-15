VIDEO: What You Shouldn’t Do When Ice Skating In Southern Idaho

Winter is roughly five weeks away. Pretty soon, a good number of people will be heading to their favorite frozen ponds and downtown rinks to skate circles around one another.

In Twin Falls, planners should be busy preparing to open the downtown rink in just a couple of weeks. Last year, Magic Valley residents were able to enjoy the city's rink near the splash pad, in Downtown Commons, the second week of December. In 2020, masks were encouraged downtown as cases of Covid-19 were exploding across the United States.

All signs are looking good for a return of the Downtown Commons' ice rink. You should continue to monitor the Twin Falls Downtown events Facebook page for updates. The Sun Valley ice skating rink is also a popular destination for many in the Magic Valley.

For those in southern Idaho that have a favorite off-the-grid ice skating spot, remember to take caution when around frozen bodies of water. Water and ice safety precautions should be followed whenever you are skating in remote areas. Educating kids to dangers, packing life vests, blankets, and additional clothing, and leaving dogs on leashes are all things to remember when skating in the great outdoors.

I wouldn't recommend following the lead of Sketchy Ice Skating guy on YouTube either. While the videos this guy posts might be funny to watch, the risks remain very high. Ice skating in a pair of tight underwear should also be avoided. Operating a chainsaw while ice skating after pounding Vodka is frowned upon also.

Be safe this holiday season when out skating in Idaho's incredible backcountry.

Twin Falls As Christmas Vacation Characters

Dierkes Lake Frozen In Winter

McCall Ice Bumper Cars

Don't Do These 10 Things In Twin Falls

The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace