Twin Falls ID Halloween Spirit Store Hiring; Opening Saturday

It's time for Halloween fans in Twin Falls to get pumped. With Halloween just a little more than nine weeks away, the city's main headquarters for all things ghoulish is hiring, and planning to open for its first day of the season this Saturday (August 28).

The Twin Falls' Sprit Halloween Store, at 1649 Pole Line Road East was bustling Tuesday morning as I passed through the old Shopko parking lot. A sign hung on the window alerting the public to the fact that they're hiring. The location's website says they plan to open this Saturday.

I could see staff inside inflating various displays. The entrance door was cracked, and a sign stating store hours hadn't been filled in yet. For those of us that love Halloween, it's an exciting time.

Last year was a nightmare for fans of the year's most macabre holiday. Streets were quiet in our neighborhood as many chose to forego trick or treating because of the Coronavirus. A giant bowl of candy we left outside in the front yard for costume-clad bell ringers was just half eaten.

We've already made plans to stop into the store on Saturday. We still managed to spend quite a few dollars in 2020 on decorations and novelty items, despite not planning anything in the way of a celebration or party. This Halloween, we will hopefully see more kids enjoying themselves and filling sacks with goodies.

We wish you all a happy Halloween season. We will no doubt begin to feel the chill in the air in the coming weeks as we transition into fall on September 22.

Orpheum Theatre Tour

CSI Fall Leaves

Twin Falls Pandemic Halloween