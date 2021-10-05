Twin Falls ID Missing Teen Last Seen October 1

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing area teenager.

Have you seen Tristan Conner Sexton? His profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Sexton, 17, was last reported seen on October 1, 2021. He is 5'10", and weighs 180 pounds.

Sexton has red hair and blue eyes. The Twin Falls Police Department is reporting he exited a bus, and got into a car driven by an unknown individual. He was wearing a hat, football jersey, and shoes with a checkered print.

If you have any information on the current whereabouts of Tristan Conner Sexton, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357. You can also leave an anonymous tip.

Idaho Missing