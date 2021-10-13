Twin Falls, ID Pizza Lovers Holding Candle Light Vigil For Gertie’s

I stumbled across this event on Facebook. It looks like some members of the Twin Falls community have decided to come together to host a candle light vigil for Gerties Brick Oven Cookery.

According to the Facebook event, the vigil will be on Friday, October 29th at 8 pm at the Gerties building. The event encourages people to bring their own candles and their own pizza to "give Gerties the good bye it deserves". I have no idea how long it is going to be. I have a feeling it is going to be a bunch of people getting together to talk about all the good times they had their while eating commemorative pizza slices.

For those who may not know where Gerties is located, it is at 602 2nd Ave South. Gertie's building is officially for sale or lease and the owners announced last week that due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to close the doors permanently.

Some of us at the office said that pineapple pizza shouldn't be allowed at this vigil, but considering Gertie's made every type of pizza you can imagine from seafood to s'mores I think all toppings are appreciated at this event. In fact I think strange pizza toppings should be encouraged.

If you want to learn more information about the event you can check it out on Facebook. Again, make sure you bring your own light and your own pizza to thank a great Twin Falls restaurant that had to close their doors.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?