Twin Falls, ID Pizza Lovers Holding Candle Light Vigil For Gertie’s
I stumbled across this event on Facebook. It looks like some members of the Twin Falls community have decided to come together to host a candle light vigil for Gerties Brick Oven Cookery.
According to the Facebook event, the vigil will be on Friday, October 29th at 8 pm at the Gerties building. The event encourages people to bring their own candles and their own pizza to "give Gerties the good bye it deserves". I have no idea how long it is going to be. I have a feeling it is going to be a bunch of people getting together to talk about all the good times they had their while eating commemorative pizza slices.
For those who may not know where Gerties is located, it is at 602 2nd Ave South. Gertie's building is officially for sale or lease and the owners announced last week that due to unforeseen circumstances, they had to close the doors permanently.
Some of us at the office said that pineapple pizza shouldn't be allowed at this vigil, but considering Gertie's made every type of pizza you can imagine from seafood to s'mores I think all toppings are appreciated at this event. In fact I think strange pizza toppings should be encouraged.
If you want to learn more information about the event you can check it out on Facebook. Again, make sure you bring your own light and your own pizza to thank a great Twin Falls restaurant that had to close their doors.