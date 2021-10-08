Gerties Brick Oven Pizza Closed Permanently And Up For Sale

So sad to hear this, Gerties Brick Oven Pizza has officially closed their doors for good. We have heard that they were struggling finding people to work and keep the doors open, we have also heard that there might be something more going on a personal level with the family that owns it.

I am not positive what the reason is, but according to their Facebook page, Gerties stated that due to unforeseen circumstance that they had to close the business and the building is now up for sale or lease.

They did thank the community for their support over the years. I am so sad to see it go. It was the go to place for my family when they came in with all the kiddos because it was good pizza for an affordable price. Plus, there were video games for the kids to play and distract them.

Whatever goes into that building will have some pretty big shoes to fill. The building itself is pretty large and I am hoping another restaurant of some kind goes into that building.

They had a beer and wine license and they served beer from the tap in a mug the size of your head for like 4 dollars it was pretty fantastic. And while Gerties thanked us for their support, I would like to thank them for providing a good place to eat and have a good time over the years. Good luck in your next endeavor whatever it may be.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America