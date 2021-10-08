Gerties Brick Oven Pizza Closed Permanently And Up For Sale
So sad to hear this, Gerties Brick Oven Pizza has officially closed their doors for good. We have heard that they were struggling finding people to work and keep the doors open, we have also heard that there might be something more going on a personal level with the family that owns it.
I am not positive what the reason is, but according to their Facebook page, Gerties stated that due to unforeseen circumstance that they had to close the business and the building is now up for sale or lease.
They did thank the community for their support over the years. I am so sad to see it go. It was the go to place for my family when they came in with all the kiddos because it was good pizza for an affordable price. Plus, there were video games for the kids to play and distract them.
Whatever goes into that building will have some pretty big shoes to fill. The building itself is pretty large and I am hoping another restaurant of some kind goes into that building.
They had a beer and wine license and they served beer from the tap in a mug the size of your head for like 4 dollars it was pretty fantastic. And while Gerties thanked us for their support, I would like to thank them for providing a good place to eat and have a good time over the years. Good luck in your next endeavor whatever it may be.