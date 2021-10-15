Twin Falls, ID Restaurants You May Not Know Exist
There is no shortage of places to eat in Twin Falls. I absolutely love having all these options. We found a list of some restaurants and/or food trucks that you may not know exist in the area. So we want to make sure you know about them.
Just Wings
It operates out of the Chili's kitchen and they serve a variety of chicken wings and curly fries. I had this for the first time the other day and it was pretty good. But because it isn't it's own storefront you may not know about it.
Famous Dave's BBQ
Famous Dave's operates out of Johnny Carino's kitchen. Again, because it does not have it's own store front it may be something you didn't know existed.
Wow Bao
The Asian food place operates out of the Sizzler kitchen. You can order it online through delivery apps. I haven't tried this one yet but it sounds fantastic. If you like dumplings you should like this place.
Duke's Grill
Operating out of the Holiday Inn I have heard wonderful things about the food here. You don't have to rent a room there to try the food here.
La Herradura
This is a food truck that sits in the Quale's parking lot every day. It is Mexican food and it almost always has a line. There is a nice seating area as well.
Tacos Dos Hermanos
This is some of the best Mexican food I have had. It is a food truck that permanently sits at the Mexican video store.
Porky's Road House Smokin' BBQ
I have to admit I had no idea what this was. It is apparently a food truck that is available for events. It looks like they are located randomly throughout town. Today it looks like they are on Blue Lakes and Elizabeth.
Coram Deo
The coffee shop that serves quite a variety of food is located on the south side of town on Washington in the same complex as the Swensen's. Not only do they have fantastic coffee but the food looks amazing.