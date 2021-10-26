Twin Falls ID Teen Missing For 2 Weeks

The Twin Falls Police Department has featured the profile of a 15-year-old local teen that hasn't had contact with family for more than two weeks. The missing boy's information was shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Have you seen Jeovanni Andres Morris? Morris, 15, last had contact with loved ones on October 10, 2021, according to his profile. He is 5'8", and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Morris has black hair and brown eyes.

The Twin Falls' teen was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, and had black shoes on. There are currently more than 40 active juvenile missing persons in the state.

Please call the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357 if you have any information that can help authorities track Morris down.

