Twin Falls ID Washington Federal Bank Hit With Graffiti

The Washington Federal Bank in Twin Falls was recently the site of vandalism. Someone sprayed black paint all over the wall next to the drive-up ATM machine facing out on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Twin Falls police are looking for information on a recent act of vandalism at the WaFed Bank location, at 494 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The exact day the graffiti was left on the bank's wall is unknown. It was noticed by many who passed the location over the weekend.

Hopefully security camera footage captured the individual(s) responsible for the crime. If you have any information on this act of vandalism, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357. You may also leave an anonymous tip with WaFed Bank staff, by calling 208-734-8200.

