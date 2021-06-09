Ross Falls Hit with Graffiti

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular scenic sight in the South Hills enjoyed by many because of its easy access was recently tagged with graffiti. Anyone who hiked up the short walk to Ross Falls found what appears to be spray painted graffiti on a nearby rock face near the waterfall.

Amanda Miller, Townsquare Media

The small waterfall is nestled in a little canyon just off Rock Creek Road several miles north of Magic Mountain ski area. The hike from the road is less than half a mile and is easily done. Julie Thomas with the U.S. Forest Service said law enforcement is aware of the graffiti. She said part of the problem with the paint used makes it extremely difficult to remove. It isn't clear of when the tagging occurred. A bathroom at Third Fork Campground also appeared to be hit by graffiti.

Many may remember when historic rock carvings at the City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo were hit by vandals in April of 2020. Someone spray painted graffiti on Camp Rock that had early emigrant signatures and historic pictographs on it. Volunteers and experts later carefully and painstakingly removed the graffiti to restore the historic writings.