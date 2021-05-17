Twin Falls Idaho Costco Goes Mask Free

Costco wants the unmasked to come back. After last week’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, allowing the vaccinated to skip the wearing of masks, Costco dropped its mask policy. One in place since the early days of the pandemic.

Costco suggests you keep wearing a mask if you haven’t received the shot. Suggests being the key word. You’ll be on the honor system. Nobody is going to ask you for proof of vaccination.

Your health records are your private concern.

It’s because a great many business fear crossing a legal line. Your health records are your private concern.

Costco will also require masks if there is a mask mandate in a community where it does business. This isn’t an issue in Twin Falls, Idaho. There never was a local mask mandate. You can read Costco’s policy by clicking here.

When many big box and member stores adopted the mask policy last spring, it was reported business actually spiked as many customers considered the sites to be safer than stores without requirements. On the flip side, some people in my radio audience told me they canceled Costco membership and turned in their cards.

Anecdotally, I’ve seen mask compliance fade in recent months. This past weekend I visited several stores where orders had been in place and I walked around without a face covering. There were no comments from staff and my fellow shoppers. We may not have herd immunity but it appears we’ve reached the final tipping point on mandate fatigue.

The Washington Post explains the latest CDC guidelines have caused much confusion.