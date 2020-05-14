Twin Falls Library Changes Summer Reading Program

The Twin Falls Public Library is making some changes to their summer reading program for 2020. Due to uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic there will be an added virtual aspect to the program. The new component to the library reading program will allow those wishing to participate the ability to do so while adhering to social distance guidelines. The theme for this year's program is 'Imagine Your Story' and will include reading challenges, activities, and prizes. Summer reading runs from June 1st through July 25th and no registration will be necessary, you can just participate as you see fit. More details on the program will be announced in the next few days. Some virtual aspects of the program will be available through the library app, Reader Zone.

While you wait for the summer reading program to begin you can still enjoy a good book from the library. The curbside pickup is still happening each weekday from 10 am to 2 pm. Just reserve you books online in advance at the Twin Falls Public Library website.

The library also has a fun virtual escape room you can play in while learning new things about Idaho's history. If you have members in your house who love board games, the library has started a Facebook gaming group for those who wish to play or talk about tabletop games and RPG campaigns.