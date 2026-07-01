Gas is more expensive. Groceries are expensive. Lodging is expensive. Yet, a record number of Americans are expected to travel 25 miles or more this Independence Day holiday. The figure from AAA is 72.2 million. Almost 62 million of those trips will be made by car. Idahoans shouldn’t be considered an outlier. Many friends have told me they plan trips to Redfish Lake, southern Utah, and Oregon. None are flying. They’re all driving. Another friend is driving coast-to-coast. She’ll end up in California, where the advent of July brought about an additional 2 cents a gallon in the state gas tax, adding to America’s highest fuel costs.

People Want to Get Away for a Few Days

Idaho’s gas prices remain well above the national average. One of the lowest prices I saw on July 1st in Twin Falls was $4.12.9 per gallon. On February 28th, I paid under $3.00 with a shopping discount. If you’re going out of state, you may want to budget 500 dollars for overall fuel expenses. Add in additional expenses for an oil change before a long trip, and possibly new tires, and you’re talking close to 1,500 dollars for a long trip. Then you need to eat, and perhaps pay for a hotel or campsite.

Make Memories that Will Last for Decades

But America only turns 250 years old once, and if the backseat is filled with kids, this weekend may be one they never forget, and when you’re old and gray, they’ll still be thanking you. And when you get back to work next week, you won’t need to hear, “Are we there yet?” for another year.