Independence Day is a drinking holiday. You probably aren’t surprised it’s among the biggest drinking days of the year, and with it falling on Saturday, a lot of people will pursue a three-day drunk. Local law enforcement isn’t taking a holiday, and plans are to increase patrols to get the drunks off the roads. Two regions of Idaho State Police have issued warnings (here and here), and they’re not alone. It’s a statewide effort and will include sheriff’s offices and local police departments.

Play Stupid Games and Win Stupid Prizes

You can call it anecdotal evidence, but I’ve seen more people pulled over the last few days in Twin Falls than over the previous month. I drive to work during the wee hours of the morning. Troopers, police, and deputies will tell you that if you plan to drink, find someone sober to drive, or do it at home and stay there.

You Could Put the Bottle Away

Of course, you could also stick with Coke, tea, or root beer, but I understand that for some that’s not going to happen. Just keep in mind you probably can’t see the fireworks from most jails, and if you’re looking to remember where you were when America celebrated 250 years, the lockup isn’t going to be a very appealing story 25 years from now. If you end up killing someone, you’ll have even worse memories. Let me offer a personal note: as someone who walked away from drinking years ago, the most obvious benefit is more money in the wallet, and even if your life doesn’t become highly successful, it probably won’t get worse.