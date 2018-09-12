Twin Falls Man Pleads For Return Of Deceased Son’s Stolen Board

F Thompson via Facebook

Sometimes, people can really suck. A longboard was recently stolen from a Twin Falls park that just happened to belong to a homeless father who lost his son in a drowning accident in 2016.

The board belonged to Josh Thompson's son, Fisher, and was a memento Josh carried with him every day. The skateboard was taken from Harmon Park last week.

Unfortunately, the board is probably sitting in some Twin Falls teenager's bedroom right now, with this person having no clue as to the story behind it. Please, if you see this longboard at an area skatepark or in town, contact the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office so they can investigate the matter further.

If you know the whereabouts of this board, please call 208-421-3704. There is a cash reward for its return, according to the Facebook post.