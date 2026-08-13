Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid jokes we shouldn’t share this survey. The numbers-crunching website WalletHub lists Idaho as the best state to call home. The same story raises some eyebrows because New Jersey is ranked second. The two states have little in common! One is known for density and high taxes. Idaho is known for mostly open spaces and an overall low-tax rate. Despite a few high-profile tragedies, the crime rate here remains among the lowest in the country. Among our neighbors, the numbers are mixed.

Some Fanous Places Aren't Nearly as Nice as Idaho

Nevada, home to Las Vegas and Reno, is listed as 45th. Oregon is a lowly 42nd. And California and Washington don’t break 30th place. But Wyoming and Utah are in the top 10! You can look over the WalletHub data by clicking on this link. Many similar surveys are in the eye of the beholder. If you like hunting and fishing, Idaho and Wyoming are better options than New Jersey. However, that state has both, just not necessarily as much space and variety devoted to both.

These Lists Often Exclude People Who Work for a Living

I do like WalletHub’s research better than some other sites. Many will list great places to retire, but recommendations seem to be only for the people we used to call swells when I was young. For instance, when I see Ketchum and Coeur d’Alene listed as great places for later life, I know most of my friends can’t afford those places.