Twin Falls Man Sentenced to 30 Years on Child Pornography Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man will spend 30 years in a federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill sentenced Miles Patrick Barclay, 47, to prison for crimes he committed in 2019 and pleaded guilty to in October of 2020, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Barclay must also serve 25 years on supervised release once he finishes his prison term.

In June of 2019 Barclay began chatting online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Investigators said the conversations turned sexually explicit and eventually Barclay had asked for explicit images be sent to him. Barclay also sent images and videos of child pornography to the investigator. A search warrant was then issued for Barclays home in Twin Falls. Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) searched the home and seized two cellphones and two laptop computers. Hundreds of files of child pornography was found on the four devices. Barclay admitted to investigators that he had sent explicit images to who he thought was an under age girl.

Barclay was also ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution to the victims in the images he possessed. He must also register as a sex offender when he is let out of prison. The Rupert Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, United States Postal Inspection service and the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole assisted with the investigation.

