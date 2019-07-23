Twin Falls Not Listed Among Best Places For Families

There’s a pretty good explanation why Twin Falls isn’t on the list. It’s not yet big enough to be considered, however. Boise is somewhat of a good approximation for much of Idaho. It’s a safer place than most for raising kids.

Boise is listed as number ten on WalletHub’s list of best cities for families. A couple of places in North Dakota are also among the top 10. It’s a state with a similar culture. Many of the cities listed among the worst are the usual suspects. Places with indebted governments, closed factories and high crime.

All the things we would hope to avoid. Just keep in mind, some of those cities on the naughty list were considered very family-friendly within my lifetime.

The survey makes one interesting claim, South Burlington, Vermont has an extremely low rate of poverty. I used to work there. It’s because the impoverished can’t afford to live in the area and we may be seeing something similar now in Boise.