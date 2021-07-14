Twin Falls Police Ask For ID Of Woman In Juvenile Altercation

The Twin Falls Police Department is attempting to gather information regarding the identity of a woman reportedly involved in a May altercation with a juvenile. All persons of interest are innocent until proven guilty.

Do you think you know who this individual is in the image provided by the Twin Falls Police Department? Authorities would like to discuss the May 8, 2021, incident with her. She is a person of interest in this case.

If you have any information that you can provide the Twin Falls Police Department, please reach out to them at 208-735-7200, and ask specifically for Officer Tyler Kuder. This is an ongoing investigation.

