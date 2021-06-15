Stolen Bank Card: Twin Falls Police Asking For Help With ID

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying a person of interest in a case where a stolen financial card was used in an attempt to purchase goods.

A female person of interest is being sought by the Twin Falls Police Department regarding a June 5 incident at an area store. A financial card that had been reported stolen could have been used by an individual who appeared on the store's security camera. The department also reminded the community in its post that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you believe you may know the person in the shared image from the Twin Falls Police Department's Facebook page on June 14, please contact the department, at 208-735-7200, and ask for CSO Bailey.

Twin Falls PD

