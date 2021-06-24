Twin Falls Police Seek ID Of Person Of Interest In Possible Theft

The Twin Falls Police Department is looking for an individual to question in regard to a possible theft case. The male person of interest reportedly entered an area sporting goods store and may have left the property without paying for goods.

Do you know the person in these images? If so, the Twin Falls Police Department would like to speak with you. The department shared images and some information pertaining to the case (#21003315) on its Facebook page on June 23. The incident allegedly happened on June 21.

Please contact CSO Bailey, at 208-735-7200. The Twin Falls Police Department also reminded the community that all persons of interest are innocent until proven guilty.

Twin Falls PD

