Law Enforcement Memorial Day Coming to Twin Falls

You can stand beside the men and women who serve you every day.

They’re remembering the fallen. Law enforcement and first responders from across the Magic Valley will memorialize those who’ve died in the line of duty. The ceremony will take place on May 13th. The location will be City Park in Twin Falls. The somber ceremony starts at 11 a.m. It’s followed by a barbecue. The public is invited to attend. You can honor the fallen. Then you can spend some time talking with the people who protect our community.

The day was set aside during the early 1960s by President John Kennedy.

Nearly 80 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since Idaho became a state. It’s now, unfortunately, a daily occurrence across the United States.

Locally, law enforcement is quick to point out that in southern Idaho, the relationship between men and women in uniform and the public remains a strong bond. In our smaller communities, everyone knows somebody who wears a badge.

Here’s a question to ask yourself. Could you pull someone over at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 93? Then get out of your car and approach the strange vehicle. With any potential backup 15 to 30 minutes away? Could you go to work every day with your spouse and kids wondering if you’ll come home alive?

You realize there are many more questions. All the more reason to offer some thanks to the living and those who gave the last full measure of devotion. The men and women in uniform will appreciate your effort.