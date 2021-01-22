Twin Falls Public Library Now Offering Movie ‘Binge Bundles’

I really have to give credit to the crew at the Twin Falls Public Library for their creative ideas to keep the community active, entertained, and educated. One of their latest genius ideas is the 'Binge Bundles'. You tell them what kinds of movies you like and they will put together a bundle of movies that fit your taste. They'll even add in a few books that relate to the movies if you want them too. Just fill out their questionnaire order form and they'll get your bundle of binge worthy movies and books ready.

The library will let you pick up your library orders with their curb-side pickup and they also offer delivery of items. You can also stop by the library every week for their take home craft kits. They offer fun craft ideas for kids and adults that you can pick up from the newspaper box at the end of the entrance ramp. A fun way to entertain smaller kids is the virtual story time each week where they read books and sing songs on Zoom. Links to the video calls are on the library website calendar.

The library has incorporated a lot of their services to be available in digital form. You can rent books, music, and movies. They also have online activities like the Dungeons and Dragons games every Thursday and the 'Ready, Set Kindergarten' to help get kids ready for entering the public school system.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app