Twin Falls Ranked Best Home Base

I know it kind of sounds like I am talking about tag, but I'm not. Although I guess it is kind of a similar concept. Twin Falls is ranked the best place to lay your hat if you enjoy traveling.

We checked out this website and Twin Falls was ranked the number one best city to have your home base for those who like to travel. Now, a home base is basically where you decide to live even though you like to travel all over the place.

Twin Falls was ranked number one for a couple of different reasons. The first is because of how close it is to all sorts of fun things. I mean if you think about it we have easy access to Yellowstone, Sawtooths, Craters of the Moon, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Boise and tons of other things that are perfect for those who like the outdoors.

So let's say Twin Falls is your home base, you're "it" and you have to tag places instead of people, then the game of tag analogy works really well. You get to go tag and adventure while also being able to go home to a really cool place like Twin Falls and rest your head.

Another reason Twin Falls was ranked number one is because of the cost of living. We hear a bunch of people say it is incredibly expensive to live here. Well according to this, Twin Falls housing is $50,000 less than the national average. So we are a lot of fun an apparently affordable.