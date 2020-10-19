Twin Falls Relay For Life This Friday Looks A Little Different

The Twin Falls Relay For Life will occur this Friday October 23rd at 7:30 and because of COVID 19 precautions it is going to look a little different this year.

All this week you can purchase luminary bags that will line the drive through event. This year will be completely contact free. If you want a luminary bag to commemorate a loved on who has been impacted by cancer you can purchase them at 900 Addison Ave W at Westwind Homes. All the money goes toward research for a cure for cancer as well as helping cancer patients with free rides and lodging.

The event on Friday will be at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences Building off North College Road. The luminary bags will represent the impact cancer has on our local community. There is also going to be an outdoor ceremony that will feature pictures of loved ones.

These events have such a powerful and emotional impact. It is really an eye opener seeing first hand and hearing stories first hand of people in the community who have been touched by this awful disease.

I have lost many loved ones due to cancer and watched what it can do to people. it is truly heartbreaking but events like this give people hope. If you want more information you can check out the map and find out how to donate here.