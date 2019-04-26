Relay for Life Looking For Rummage Sale Donations

Relay for Life in Twin Falls is asking anyone if they have items they're ready to get rid of.

The organization, which raises money for cancer research through the American Cancer Society, will hold a rummage and bake sale on Saturday, April 27th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Xrossway Fitness & Life Center.

Before the event happens, Relay for Life says they're taking donations April 26 from 6-8 p.m. and April 27 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. for the sale. That means if you've already started your spring cleaning and haven't made it to a store to donate the items yet, you might just want to swing by their sale location after work. Personally I know I've got two bags in my car that have been screaming 'Take me to Goodwill!" since about a month after I moved here in winter. I know I can't be the only one who has this problem...

If you're looking for a treasure among a variety of items--the sale might be the place for you. Personally I know if I find myself at a garage sale I end up buying all sorts of things I never intended on even finding. Plus, it's pretty awesome that there are no set prices and you get to pay what you want for the item. And if your significant other argues that you don't need the item-just argue that the money is going toward a good cause!