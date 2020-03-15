Twin Falls School District Cancels Classes For Upcoming Week

Parents of school age children have been watching for updates as the new school week is about to begin. Early Sunday morning, the Governor hosted a conference call with school districts across the state to discuss the need for keeping school open vs closing them. The ultimate decision from the Governor was to let the individual schools district decide when the right time to close would be. For the Twin Falls School District, that time is now. In an email and phone message the following was relayed to parents:

Due to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, in an abundance of caution and to help diminish the likelihood of transmission of the virus throughout our community, TFSD schools will be closed for students this week. Students were originally scheduled to be in class through Wednesday, March 18. We ask staff members to report to work as normal to prepare for the possibility of a more extended closure.

This is an unprecedented situation, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we respond to this dynamic situation and work to support our students, families, and staff throughout the closure.

Over this weekend, we have agonized over the decision whether to close schools prior to spring break. We spoke with various government agencies at every level of government all the way to the Governor’s office. We read your emails. We heard from staff. We watched what was being posted on social media. This was an extremely hard decision.

Until the end of spring break (March 30), all classroom instruction, athletics, club sports, preschool, child care, enrichment programs, etc. are closed. All rental/use of our facilities is canceled as well. We know that child care is a top concern for families and we will be working with our local health care agencies to return to normal operations as soon as would be advisable. We will be working with custodial staff to thoroughly clean and disinfect our buildings prior to students returning from spring break. Staff members need to continue to check their email for more information.

We know there are additional questions. Our teachers and administrators will be working on plans to disseminate educational materials in the case of extended closure. More information will be shared this week. You will also be receiving more information about the possibility of food service during an extended closure.