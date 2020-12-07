Last weekend the Twin Falls School District sent an email message to parents, students, and school staff members about current and future plans for in-school classes. Currently schools are running at a limited occupancy each day as students are split into two groups. Each group attends classes in school two days per week with the other school days' work done online. The information sent in the community email shares plans to change the days spent in school, again.

In the email, school superintendent Brady Dickinson explains that conversations have been had with St. Luke's officials and the South Central Public Health District to gather information and recommendations on how to proceed. Those conversations along with the latest guidance from the CDC will allow the school district to make a plan for the return to classes after the Christmas break. That plan includes a plan to return to schools with a four day week of in-person classes with one designated day of online learning.

The school district will present the plan at the school board meeting on Monday, December 14th. After the Christmas break, classes will resume on January 4th.

The email explains that schools are not a significant source of COVID-19 spread and that the current operational protocol has helped in that effort. The school will continue to consult with health officials and determine the future of classes.

As a parent, I do worry that while things may be going well now, jumping back into a fuller week of classes might be premature. It is safe to assume that many students will no doubt be travelling and visiting relatives over the holiday break and I fear that we will see an influx of cases in the upcoming weeks. I understand that the school board will want students in school and hope they make the right decision on Monday the 14th.

Do you think the schools should go back to regular classes or remain in divided groups for two weeks after the Christmas break?