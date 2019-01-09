Twin Falls Security Company Comments On ‘The Doorbell Licker’

YouTube; Ring.com

If you haven't heard the news yet, a California man has been videotaped licking doorbells. Just the thought of it makes we want to spray sanitizer on my tongue.

The incident, which appears to be an isolated one, took place over the weekend of January 5, in the Central California coastal city of Salinas. The man, who reportedly lingered around the property for three hours, was also taped relieving himself.

This, being the first time I have ever heard of something like this happening in the world of home security, I thought I'd contact a Twin Falls company that installs these types of cameras for a reaction.

"That's the thing about working in home security. You never know what you're going to see," said Chris McFarlane, owner of Magic Valley Alarm . "I've never seen anything to that extreme though."

McFarlane has been in the security business for over 10 years. He runs the business that is located at 624 Blue Lakes Blvd North. He stated that installation of these types of doorbell cameras is on the increase.

"It's great technology," said McFarlane. "One of the advantages for owners of these cameras is that you can share videos to what is called a community. Other camera owners can often help in identifying people."

Aside from prowlers and package thieves, pets are another big reason people have home camera systems installed.

"I see a lot of people install them to watch their pets too. It's like their own reality show," said McFarlane.

Magic Valley Alarm installs doorbell cameras, handles security and alarm installation, home theater audio and more. The average cost for installation of the types of doorbell cameras that caught the licker in action rings in around $80. Owners can monitor their cameras on mobile devices, computers and tablets.

The footage of the California doorbell licker can be viewed below.