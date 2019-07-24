Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Books 9 On Warrants In 24 Hours

This afternoon I had the chance to peruse the arrest and release documents provided daily on the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office website, and I must say, kudos to them for kicking some nefarious butt in the past couple of days.

That's right, you too have total access to the department's arrest, release, warrant and arraignment records, Monday through Friday, if you just log onto their website. I often view these documents just to give me an idea of the volume of the types of crimes that are being committed in the county.

According to the arrest report for July 23-24, nine people were processed (booked) on warrants in that time period. That's noteworthy if you ask me, especially if you consider there are over 540 active warrants in the database. Methamphetamine possession, along with intent to distribute, remain very prevalent crimes in the county.

I just thought I'd take a moment to shine a light on the work these badge wearing men and women are doing for us in the Twin Falls area. Thank you all for your service.