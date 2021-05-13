Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial At Twin Falls City Park

On Saturday, May 15th at the Twin Falls City Park, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has asked the community to come together to pay respects for local law enforcement that gave their lives to support and protect the community.

The event starts at 11 am and goes until 2 pm at the Twin Falls City Park. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said there is a lot of history of officers who died while serving the community. The memorial will be a way to recognize them and to show support for the officers who still put that uniform on every single day. We appreciate you.

Judging by the pictures that were posted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the earliest officer to die in the line of duty was Henry Givens in 1935, some of the most recent were as soon as 2001. There is a wall of names of Idahoans who have given their lives for their community at the Twin Falls City Park. I am sure this event is going to be a tear jerker.

If you want to go all you have to do is show up. There will be a picnic after the service and a chance for you to talk with some of these officers that will also be there paying their respects. I will always support good police officers that support and protect our community. I know so many people in this community that feel the same ways that I do.

